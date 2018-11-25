Habari, Nigeria’s Largest Platform for Music, Shopping, Lifestyle Content and More, Goes Live

Guaranty Trust Bank plc has unveiled Habari, Nigeria’s largest platform for music, shopping, lifestyle content and more. Unveiled on Friday, November 23 at a special event attended by personalities in the entertainment, media and technology sectors, Habari offers users direct access to the largest catalogue of local and foreign music online, a seamless shopping experience and an exciting way to connect with friends, amongst other features.

God has big plans for me – Davido

Built around the everyday lives of customers, Habari is the first mobile platform in Nigeria created by a financial institution that focuses on enabling people’s needs and lifestyles rather than providing a limited bouquet of regular banking products.

Our role in Ayefele’s Music House reconstruction, by Oyo govt

The mobile application is open and free for all to download, does not require mobile banking details and offers a wide range of services, all of which are accessible to anyone regardless of where they choose to bank. Habari is also very simple to use and is designed with a clean user interface as well as a seamless navigation experience that ensures everything, from the music to listen to, to the bills to pay, are just two clicks away.