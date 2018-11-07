Gunmen kill man, abduct daughter in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A businessman, Alhaji Nasiru Mai-Masara, was yesterday killed by unknown gunmen before whisking away his 15 years old daughter, Aisha, in Gachi quarters of Kankia local government area, Katsina State

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the business mogul’s residence at about 2 am.

Sources disclosed yesterday that the gunmen, who shot sporadically, forcefully removed the gate to gain entrance into the house and “the bandits shot the victim when he attempted to run and went away with his daughter.

He was later taken to Kankia General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The remains of the deceased have since been buried in accordance with Islamic injunction with hundreds of sympathizers in attendance at the funeral prayer.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, saying that the police were already on the trail of the murderers.

He said the command had deployed State Investigation Bureau, SIB, and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, in the area to get the culprits arrested.