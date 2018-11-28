Gunmen kill 3, as Police rescue 4 kidnap victims in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Unidentified gunmen, Monday night, reportedly killed three people at Alakahia, Obio/Akpot Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Police sensitise 500 students in Enugu against anti-social behaviours

It was gathered that the gunmen arrived the ever busy University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, junction, along the East-West road around 9 p.m and shot sporadically leading to the death of the yet to be identified victims.

Confirming the killings yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said that the remains of the victims have been deposited at the UPTH mortuary.

He added that the command has also launched investigations into the killing with CCTV video clip of the incident already received.

DSP Nnamdi Omoni also disclosed that the police command rescued four persons who were abducted in the state last weekend.

He said the victims, all lecturers, were returning to Port Harcourt from Abia State when they were ambushed by unknown gunmen along Port Harcourt-Aba expressway.

Omoni said the victims were rescued in a forest within Obibi Community in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

He said the rescue operations were carried out by men of Anti-Kidnap Unit of the command led by CSP Shadare Edward, adding that two of the kidnap suspects who had engaged their men in gun battle during the operation were fatally wounded.

Our kidnappers give us one sachet of pure water every day – victim

One of the rescued victims, Henry Agbason, who narrated their ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers, noted that they were given just one sachet of water each day to drink and other usages.

Agbason stated that the hoodlums stopped their vehicle within the Imo River, the boundary landmark between Rivers and Abia State, and took them on gunpoint into the forest.

He said: “As we were returning to Port Harcourt, around Imo river some men with pump action gun double-crossed us and asked us to enter their car, so we entered and they blindfolded us.

“The kidnappers maltreated us; we were given just one sachet of pure water every day for the four days we spent with them.

“They asked us to contact our relatives to bring fifty million naira. When we told them that we do not have, they started beating us the more, but thank God we have been rescued.”