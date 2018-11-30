Group sues FIRS over Atiku’s tax receipts

By Henry Ojelu

A civil rights group, Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate, CPPM has dragged the Federal inland Revenue Service, FIRS, before a Federal High Court, Abuja over its refusal to release the tax receipts of People’s Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

CPPM had on November 16, 2018, written to FIRS using the Freedom of Information Act, FOI asking for details of Atiku’s tax receipts from 2015 to 2016.

Following refusal by FIRS to release the requested information within seven working days, CPPM yesterday formally approached the Federal High Court Abuja for an Order of Mandamus compelling FIRS to make available either directly to it or to the court.

The group in a statement said it had reasonably grounds to believe that the PDP flag bearer might not have been paying his tax till date.

The statement jointly signed by CPPM National Cordiantor, Nelson Ekujumi and Trustee, Solomon Sobade reads: “From our private investigation, it has come to our knowledge that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar may not have been paying his personal income taxes as at when due. We wonder how he intends to get Nigeria working again if he has been a tax dodger.

“We have instituted this court action for the purpose of enlightening Nigerians about the electoral process as well as campaigning for the accountability of public office holders and aspirants.”