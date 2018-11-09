Group mobilises unemployed youths for Atiku

The Coalition of Unemployed Youths for Atiku (COUYA) has vowed to mobilise youths to vote overwhelmingly for Atiku in the forth coming presidential election.

The Convener of the group, Dogo Jonathan Dogo, who also donated his only car to support Alh. Atiku Abubakar campaign for president recently, disclosed in a town hall meeting in Lafia, the Nassarawa State capital that the Nigerian youths, most especially those who have been victims of the ineffectiveness of the current administration must take a stand in 2019 and vote for a candidate who can mobilize the common wealth of Nigeria and generate employment opportunities for her teeming population.

The meeting was organised with the aim to x-ray the plight of Nigerian youth and support the aspiration of Atiku Abubakar.

Dogo Jonathan stated that the group will sensitize the teeming youth on how to focus on issues based campaign as instructed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and avoid violence, thuggery and resist the temptation of vote selling.

The meeting had in attendance participants across all the 13 Local government of Nasarawa state. Dogo Jonathan promised to extend the town hall meetings to other states across Nigeria.

Also, present at the meeting are state coordinators from Kwara, FCT, South-South and North-Central.

The Director General of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Otunba Gbenga Daniel who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant, John Adenekan, salute the initiator of the movement and encourage the youth to stand with Atiku to get Nigeria working again.