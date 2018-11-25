Group declares 7–day mourning for Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram

By Emma Amaze

ASABA- A group, 21st Century Youths of Nigeria for Restructuring has proclaimed seven-day mourning in nine states, including the six South-South states, for the gallant Nigerian soldiers allegedly massacred by Boko Haram.

Leader of the group, Izon Ebi, in a statement, yesterday, said, “In declaring seven-day mourning for the shameful and barbaric conspiracy that led to the slaughtering of 70 of our gallant soldiers by Boko Haram, we condemn this inefficiency of the present government.”

“We urge the National Assembly to work closely with the International Community, most especially the Human Rights Commission, to leave no stone unturned in their investigation and advise the Nigerian Army to be more professional in their conduct on national assignment,” the group added.

It demanded “immediate release of the identities of all slain soldiers, their states of origin and local governments.”

Furthermore, the youths called on the United States of America, United Kingdom, United Nations, European Union and African Union to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to concentrate more in consolidating democracy In Nigeria and Africa in particular, and eschew influencing and dragging the army and other security agencies into partisan politics like in the Niger Delta.

“The slaughtering of 70 gallant Nigerian soldiers should be a wakeup call to all Nigerians, particularly, President Buhari- led administration and the international community to rise up and save our democracy from total collapse,” it added.