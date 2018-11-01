Graft: APC weighs fresh probe of Atiku’s finances

…They’re welcome —Atiku Campaign

ABUJA—Senior officials of All Progressives Congress, APC, are weighing the option of pushing Federal Government’s anti-corruption agencies to launch fresh investigations into what they claimed were the multi-million dollar assets of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Vanguard has gathered.

The pressure from the officials is upon their claim that Atiku’s humongous wealth could not be explained without corruption.

The Atiku Campaign Organisation in a swift reaction said, yesterday, it welcomed any such move as long as it would not amount to witch-hunt.

The campaign body said it was remarkable that after more than three years, Buhari’s government was just waking up to the possibility of investigating the former vice-president.

Atiku, PDP and the Nigerian challenge

Abubakar has been constantly accused of dipping his hands in the pie, but for a United States Senate report, which mentioned him in the ‘Jefferson scandal’, the Federal Government had not been able to validate such allegations.

However, it was gathered last night that while some top partisans want the Presidency to order anti-graft agencies to look into the activities of the Petroleum Trust Development Fund PTDF, some strategists within the party were said to have called for caution.

As vice president under the Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, Abubakar oversaw the activities of the PTDF.