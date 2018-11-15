Gov Umar Ganduje to receive Africa value Awards 2018

The Executive Governor of Kano state His excellency Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Will tomorrow be Awarded for Effective leadership and economic empowerment and development alongside other top influential personalities across Africa at the 2018 Africa Value Awards scheduled to hold on November 17th, at Nigeria Air Force Conference Center, Abuja. Nigeria.

The prestigious award established to recognise African citizens and also honour Governors, Legislators, Captains of Industries and other esteemed Africans in various fields of endeavors.

The Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will be the special guest of honor and President of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame will also be receiving an award.

“In the last three years, the Ganduje led administration has been able to make significant strides towards implementing our development agenda to ensuring that Kano people enjoy the dividends of change.

“Not only that, development programmes are evenly spread across the state in terms of infrastructure development in the areas of road construction/rehabilitation, education, health, water supply, environmental protection, agriculture, economy etc.”

Other recipients Oni of Ife-African Traditional ICON of the Year, Ifie Sekibo, Gov President Paul Kagame, Governor Ganduje Umar, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Prince Arthur Eze, Babatunde Fowler, Hajj Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Hafiza Yahaya Bello, Barr Prince Ned Nwoko, Stanley Ugochukwu, Prof Sunny Nwankwo, Mrs Elizbeth Tein Jack-Rich, Engr Fidet Okhiria, Prof. Amb. Ejiofor Chinedum Emmanuel, Jammal Mohammed, Hon Davematics Ombugadu.

Companies are Heritage Bank, AITEO, Stanel Group, CCECC, Spectranet, Ethiopian Air, FIRS,Airpeace among others.

Africa Value Award (AVA) is a brain child of the Value Reorientation and Reorientation and Developmental Initiative Africa (VARDIAFRICA) in partnership with other International Organizations established to recognize individuals, organizations that has positively projected the Value of the African Continent in terms of Economic development, Youth empowerment, Community development, Educational development, Quality service delivery, Humanitarian services, and encouraged peaceful coexistence

According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Amb Daniel N Obah; “Abuja Nigeria will be playing host to African leaders. Recipients of these award are selected across Africa. This is one way of recognising influential citizens of African descent who have contributed immensely to the development of Africa Continent.”

He also stated that VARDIAFRICA is an organization that promotes African Value, Excellence, Economic and youth empowerment with the main purpose of making the world see the good in Africa.