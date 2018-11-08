Gov. Okowa submits name of commissioner nominee to Delta Assembly

Gov. Ifeayi Okowa of Delta has forwarded to the State House of Assembly the name of Mr Joseph Utomi, for appointment as Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

A letter stating the name of the nominee was read during plenary of the Assembly in Asaba by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

Okowa said that the nomination was in line with the power conferred on him by section 192, sub section 2 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Receiving the letter for consideration, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, moved the motion which was seconded by the lawmaker representing Aniocha South Constituency in the state Assembly, Ms Angela Nwaka.

Consequently, the motion was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker.

The speaker directed the nominee to submit 35 copies of his curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk of the House and also appear before the Assembly for screening and confirmation on Nov. 13.

The nominee is a former Council Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.