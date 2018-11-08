Gov Emmanuel to opponents: Don’t unleash war on A-Ibom

By Henry Umoru

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has told his opponents that power belongs to God, noting that he has worked hard to be re-elected.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during an interactive session with Akwa Ibom State indigenes, he stressed that there was no need to unleash war in the state before, during and after the elections.

The governor, who noted that his visit to indigenes of the state in the 19 northern states was the first time a sitting governor would hold such an interactive session with people in Abuja, said he would remain committed to serving his people.

He said he has already told God to use him to develop the state in all ramifications, adding that what was obvious was that there is no place in the state without signs of development.

Governor Emmanuel who noted that with an airport of international standard and a deep sea port, the state would become a business hub, said the state would commission one of the best plywood processing plants in the country in December.