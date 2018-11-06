Gov. Al-Makura pledges to renovate Lafia Township Stadium

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has pledged to renovate Lafia Township stadium to meet international standards and attract more sporting activities.

Al-Makura made the pledge while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday shortly after a working inspection tour of the facility in Lafia.

The governor said that boosting sporting activities and encouraging youth participation in sports had been one of his administration’s policies since he became governor.

Al-Makura said he would ensure that the stadium was renovated within 45 days to meet international standards, so that it could attract more sporting activities both from within and outside the state.

“Once the renovation is complete, we anticipate a scenario whereby more people will want to use the stadium for various sporting activities.

”It is not just interest from the state, but also outside the state that we are targeting,” he said.

Al-Makura explained that the renovation of the stadium includes the indoor sporting facilities, special areas for para-sports activities as well as the building of a sports lodge, so as to make it an all inclusive sporting environment.

He urged all sports stakeholders and residents in the state to take advantage of the sporting facility after its renovation by using it for their competitions and other activities. (NAN)