Gombe Bulls, Kwara Falcons drag NBBF to Court

Gombe Bulls Basketball Club and Kwara Falcons Basketball Club have dragged the factional Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF Board led by Musa Kida to an Abuja High Court over its plan to organise an ‘abridged’ Premier Basketball League for the purpose of selecting the country’s representatives in the 2018/2019 Africa Basketball League,the Fiba Africa champion clubs tournament.

In the suit No. FHC/CS/1317/2018 filed on November 6, 2018 on behalf of the managements of Gombe Basketball Association and Kwara Basketball Associations respectively, the clubs are seeking an Order of Interlocutory Injunction prohibiting and/or restraining the Musa Kida – led NBBF from conducting any fresh Premier Basketball League for the “purposes of selecting men’s representatives of the 2018/2019 Africa Basketball League pending the determination of the substantive suit”.

