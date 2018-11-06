Godrej rewards, sponsors employee dreams

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Godrej has rewarded five of its staff with N2.5million in a programme christened ‘Live out ur Dream’ (LOUD) to enable them fulfil the dreams they are passionate about.

According to Chitwan Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Nigeria, “the initiative received an enthusiastic response from employees where more than 190 employees applied for the coveted prize.

“The final winning dreams were constructing a borehole drill for his community, becoming an industrialist in domestic cosmetics, becoming a global fashion designer, own and run pastry and mixology restaurant and becoming a certified Microsoft Technician on Dynamics.

“We believe that passionate, rounded individuals with diverse interests make for better Godrejites. We understand that our team members play multi-faceted roles, this is why we encourage them, not just to explore their whole selves, but also create an enabling space for them to do so” said the Chitwan Singh, CEO, Godrej Nigeria.”