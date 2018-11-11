Give without restriction, Okowa Urges Christians

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday urged Christians to make their thanksgiving to God without restriction bearing in mind that all that they have and they are, was made possible by God.

Governor Okowa made the call at the 2018 harvest thanksgiving service of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North-East local government area of Delta State.

According to the governor who attended the service with his wife, Dame Edith and political aides, “it is very important that we give with a clean heart and give the best that we have because, whatever we have was given to us by God.”

“We have come here beautifully dressed; we give praise to the Lord our God but, there are questions, have we prepared ourselves to honour God? Are we prepared to give selflessly? The conviction must come from within because, he who gives freely will be rewarded by God,” he said, adding, “those who give to God freely are always victorious in whatever they do.”

The governor continued, “there is always something for you to thank God for, thanksgiving and offering is very good, giving to the Lord is a command and a privilege; give your best to God bearing in mind the Biblical story of Cain and Abel, knowing that our God is a good God, He does good things.”

“There is nothing the Lord cannot do, if He calls you fruitful, nothing will stop you from being fruitful; if He calls you blessed, no affliction will come near you, the devil will have no hold over you,” he stated.

He emphasised that Christians must give, in humility, cheerfully, willingly, in righteousness and honourably.

The service featured special prayers, thanksgiving, fund raising, among others.