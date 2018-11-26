Germany’s Banana Museum goes up in flames

Germany’s Banana Museum, based in the far north of the country, has burned to the ground.

The fire, which broke out on Monday for a reason still unknown, was so extensive that the museum could not be saved, a police spokesman said.

There were gas canisters stored in the building, according to the spokesman who, however, could not say if explosions occurred during the blaze.

Banana-obsessed collector, Bernhard Stellmacher, opened the museum dedicated to his favourite fruit in the coastal village of Sierksdorf in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, in 1991.

The museum styled itself as the first banana museum in Germany.

Among the exhibits were bananas made of wood, plaster, soft material and amber. (dpa/NAN)