Gen Alkali: Police, Army tell two fleeing suspects to turn selves in

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The Plateau State Police Command and authorities of 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, Bassa Local Government Area, LGA, have advised two fleeing suspects wanted in connection with the killing of General Idris Alkali to follow the steps of six others and surrender themselves before it is too late.

The State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev told journalists in Jos that it was in the best interest of the two suspects to turn themselves in as the security agents were on their trail.

Similarly, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Kayode Ogunsanya noted, “This Headquarters still solicit the assistance of the general public for information on the whereabouts of two wanted persons who are yet to report to the Nigeria Police Plateau State Command. The two wanted persons are Mr. Chuwang Samuel aka Morinho and Mr. Nyam Samuel aka Soft Touch.

“This Headquarters can be contacted on GSM number 09074028881 as sources of information would be treated as confidential. The general public be rest assured that all those who participated in the killing of the senior officer no matter how highly placed shall be brought to justice.”

However, the PPRO, Mathias Tyopev, who paraded 19 suspects including one female said the Army handed 13 of the suspects to the Police while six of the suspects were part of the eight earlier declared wanted and they voluntarily turned themselves in while two are still at large.

He stressed the suspects have confessed their levels of involvement in the incidents which led to the General’s death and would be charged to court according to their involvements as soon as possible.

According to him, “The retired General left Abuja for Bauchi enroute Jos on the 3rd of September, 2018 and was reported missing on th