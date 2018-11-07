GCU Relays: Gov Okowa leads the way

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State Governor will next week Saturday, November 17th 2018 lead a select list of dignitaries to the maiden edition of the GCU Relays being organised by the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association Worldwide.

Included in the select list of eminent personalities that would add glitz and glamour to the GCU Relays are Secretary to the Government, Festus Agas (an Old boy) Managing Directors of NNPC and Shell, Chiedu Ebie, Commissions Basic Education and Tony Okowa, Chairman State Sports Commission.

Former National Champions and Iconic role models, Such as Bruce Ijioigho are expected at the GCU Tartan Tracks to give motivational and inspirational talks to the group of youngsters that have been drawn from heritage schools across the country.

Athletes and officials from over 35 schools Pan Nigeria will arrive Ughelli next week Friday for the main event next day.

Events to be competed for include 100m, 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m Relays both Boys and Girls.

Technical committee chairman Emmanuel Elili is spear heading the professional team that includes Brown Ebewele and Henry Amike to effectively deliver the historic event.

Meanwhile, President General, Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete has given fresh updates on funding drive for the meet with visits to former President, Mr. Adokpaye, Barrister Djebah, Pillar Oil, NDDC amongst others for concrete supports.

The historic Track meet is expected to throw up potential national sprint champions, whilst reviving the age long inter collegiate rivalries amongst heritage schools in Nigeria.

Edo College Benin, St. Greg’s Lagos, Government Secondary School Afikpo, St. Patrick Asaba, Baptist Girls Agbor, Federal government College Warri are some of the Schools invited for the GCU Relays inaugural edition.