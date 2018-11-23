Gbajabiamila distributes 439 ICT equipment to Surulere students, youths

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—- Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila has stressed the need for the Federal Government to empower its citizen in area of Information Communication Technology.

He noted that the world has become a global village and Nigeria cannot avoid to be left behind.

Speaking during the presentation of ICT equipment to students and youths of his constituency, Gbajabiamila pointed out that he took his time to look for indigent students and youths, who will not sell their laptops and computers but make use of them to better their career.

The lawmaker said: “Your power to interface with the world through these equipment should be effectively utilized for self reliance. I urge parents and teachers to ensure appropriate use of these laptops and computers.

“Today, 350 brand new laptops will be presented along with 28 brand new 3-in-1 desktop computers, 28 brand new printers, 28 universal power supplies and also among the beneficiaries we have isolated 5 youth groups that will be empowered with fully equipped computer business centres to enable them fetch income and combat poverty.

“It will be recalled that we have facilitated several projects ranges from the installation of solar street lights, integrated solar water plants, equipment of medical ambulances among others in the past and we are not going to relent in serving our people.”

Gbajabiamila, however, appreciate his constituency people for the support during the primary election saying “I am grateful to those who voted for me and against me. The result of the election shows that the constituency residence really wants more dividend of democracy.

”Out of about 30,000 people that came out to vote, we scored about 29,000 votes. The result of that election humbled me, I saw old men and women including youth came out as early as 9am and we didn’t start voting until 2pm but yet they waited despite rain and sun.”

In his remarks, chairman of the All Progressives Party, APC, Mr. Tunde Balogun, expressed satisfaction with the way and manner Gbajabiamila is engaging his constituency.

Balogun said: “He has demonstrated good leadership, he is articulate, and he led the team of brilliant people in the House of Representatives and never disappointed them. He has always been at the forefront of sponsoring bills that will make life meaningful for average Nigerians.”

Beneficiaries laud Gbajabiamila

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with Vanguard commended Gbajabiamila for investing in their future just as they promised not to disappoint him and the people of Surulere.

Atigbo Chiamaka from New Era Girls’ Senior Secondary School promised to make good use of the laptop adding that “I was surprised that they could give me a laptop despite the fact that I am not a Yoruba person.”

Macaulay Oluwaseyi, from Government College Lagos, said that when he grows up he would impact the lives of people positively the same way Gbajabiamila is doing.

Also speaking, Nwamara Samuel from Stadium Senior High School said that he did not dream it that he could own a laptop despite his passion to become expert in computer programming in future.