Gandujegate: KNHA says it will not stop investigation despite court order

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Following a recent order by a Kano High Court restraining the Kano State House of Assembly KNHA from further investigating the authenticity of the video clips showing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly collecting bribe from contractors, the Assembly on Tuesday declared that it will continue with the investigation.



The chairman of the seven-man committee set-up by the Assembly, Hon. Baffa Dan-Agundi stated this in a press conference saying that from their understanding the court has not stopped them from the investigation.

He added that the Assembly understands the courts statement that says “the status quo be maintained pending the determination of the motion”. He added that the committee will approach the court to present the documents that give it the power to investigate the matter.

The committee chairman cited sections 128 and 129 of The Nigerian Constitution which provides that House of Assembly has the jurisdiction to investigate corruption allegations.

He however explained that the assembly has utmost respect for court of law and promised that the committee would respect any ruling by the court on 12th of November, the date set aside for hearing on the matter as presented to the Assembly.

“We had a meeting today at the Assembly and according to our understanding the court didn’t stop us from investigating the allegation. We understand that the court only said status quo be maintained, as such we will continue with our work” he stated.

Dan Agundi however revealed that the next assignment of the committee is the forensic examination of the video clips which was to have been done on Tuesday but suspended due to the court intervention.