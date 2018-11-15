Ganduje sues Daily Nigerian for N3billion over Dollar video

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has sued an online platform, Daily Nigerian and its publisher, Jafaar Jafaar, for defamation.

He is claiming N3billion in damages.

Counsel to Ganduje, Nuradeen A. Ayagi in a writ of summons tendered before the High Court demanded the defendants to file an appearance before 14 days. The writ was dated 13 November.

Daily Nigerian had published stories and videos alleging that the Kano state Governor, Ganduje collected $5 Million as kickback from contractors.

Nuradeen asked the court to declare that the act of publishing and circulating libellous statements, false and doctored video clips attacking and impugning the character and integrity of the plaintiff amounts to defamation of character of the plaintiff by the defendants and thus wrongful.”

He also asked for order perpetually restraining the defendants, their agents and all persons and entities to whom they shared their libellous documents/records from further defaming the good standing and character of the plaintiff.

The suit also seeks an order compelling the defendants to write a public apology to the plaintiff and broadcast such apology through their online platforms and news media with global accessibility.”

Daily Nigerian in a report on its website quoted its publisher, Jaafar as saying that its lawyers would study the court papers and respond appropriately.

The remorseless paper in its report still repeated the alleged libel, restating that Governor Ganduje appeared in several video clips it obtained receiving bribe, amounting to about $5million from contractors in the state.

It said its sting operation to capture the governor on camera began two years ago when one of the contractors agreed with DAILY NIGERIAN request to plant spy camera on his kaftan lapel while offering the bribe.

“During about 10 months efforts to capture the bribe giving/taking scenes, the governor’s face and body were clearly captured in nine clips, while six others did not clearly reveal the governor’s face.

“About $5m dollars were delivered to the governor during the sting operation”, it reported.