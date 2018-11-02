FRCN staff who committed suicide not Journalist

A staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Lagos has Committed suicide. The staff whose name is withheld, jumped off the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos into the lagoon.

However, contrary to reports in various media saying that the victim was a journalist, an FRCN staff confirmed to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity that the late victim was a driver.

Our correspondent reports that the deceased was a driver who recently retired but was re-absorbed on a contract basis pending when he gets his retirement benefits.

He was said to be attached to the Director of IT, Lagos operations of the FRCN.

He late driver had pretended that he wanted to ease himself, but after alighting from the commercial bus which he was riding in along with some of his colleagues, he immediately dived into the lagoon.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command responded immediately to the incident, but could not rescue the reporter.

After a joint effort by Marine Police and local divers, his corpse was eventually recovered and has been taken to the Ebute Ero Police division.

Kehinde Adebayo, spokesman LASEMA, confirmed that efforts were being made to transfer the deceased’s corpse to the mortuary.

NAN