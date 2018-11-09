Fracas in Ondo Assembly as Speaker, Deputy impeached

Dayo Johnson Akure

FRACAS in the Ondo State House of Assembly as members exchanged blows over the impeachment of both the speaker Bamidele Oloyelogun and his deputy Ogundeji Iroju.

18 of 26 members of the assembly signed the impeachment notice Friday.

Lawmakers against the former speaker and exchanged blows in the process of the impeachment.

Clothes of the impeached speaker and a former female speaker Jumoke Akin were torn during the fracas.



Thugs later invaded the assembly beating up lawmakers, workers in the assembly and journalists at the premises.

Meanwhile a new Speaker Olamide George from Akure North and Deputy Abimbola Fajolu from Ile oluji/Okeigbo constituency have emerged in the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The state police commissioner Gbenga Adeyanju led other security personnel to the assembly.

The atmosphere at the assembly remained tensed as at the time of filing this report.

The chairman House committee on information Fatai Olotu said the duo were sacked for gross incompetence, financial misconduct amongst other offences. End