Four kidnapped Catholic Priests regain freedom

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI – THE four catholic Priests kidnapped on Tuesday along the Abraka – Agbor road in Delta state have regained their freedom.



Details of their release were hazy at press time. But Vanguard gathered they were freed Friday night. The Delta state Police Commissioner, Mr Muhhammad Mustafa confirmed the development , saying that some persons were also arrested over the incident.

The clergy men are Rev Father Victor Adigboluja of Ijebu Ode diocese; Anthony Otegbola, Abeokuta Diocese; Joseph Ediae, Benin Archdiocese; and Emmanuel Obadjere, Warri Diocese.

Security sources said the Priests were taken to Edo state by their kidnappers, adding that at press time they were receiving medical attention in Benin city