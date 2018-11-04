Fortune Club will sustain scholarship scheme — Inuekin

The President, Fortune Club International, Mr. Eyo Inuekin has said that the Club will sustain its scholarship project for University undergraduates in Nigeria, in order to support the growth of education sector.

He gave this assurance while presenting cheques to two young Nigerian students just admitted to study Pharmacy and Bio-chemistry in University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Saraki hails President Buhari for adopting Kwara’s 10-year old policy

The students who came top in the scholarship screening exercise where over 101 applications were received from schools in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and other States in Nigeria, within 30 days of advertisement were granted full scholarship to cover their academics from first year till graduation from the University.

Inuekin explained that the Scholarship programme is part of the corporate social responsibility of the Club to Nigerian society. He also described the scholarship project as an initiative by the Club to assist indigent students in getting good education and supporting government in building the education system in Nigeria.

Okowa spreading devt from Delta cities to creeks — Barry Gbe

He said, “This is not the first time Fortune Club International is giving scholarship to Nigerian Students. Over four years ago, the Club granted scholarship to two students from their first year till graduation from the University. Today, we are happy to inform you that those students recorded outstanding performance in their academics. The first student, a girl graduated with ‘First Class’ while the second person graduated with ‘Second Class Upper’

In his remarks, the Chairman, Scholarship Committee of the Club, Mr. Godwin Akadu, explained, “We advertised for 30 days and even when entry closed more applications were still coming showing the education need in Nigeria. The Scholarship Committee did a very transparent screening exercise. 10 students were short-listed and after thorough evaluation we got the best two.

The selection process was based strictly on merit and highly transparent, as some of us are meeting the beneficiaries for the first time today.”On how they source for funds for the scholarship project, which requires a lot of money, he said, “We get money through voluntary donations from members of the Club. We also embark on fund raising to ensure the scholarship programme is sustained. Our objectives are to help indigent students and to contribute meaningfully to the education system in our country”.