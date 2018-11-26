Fortune club president, chairman board of trustees receive gold merit award

The President, Fortune Club International, Fortune Eyo Inuekin and the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the same Club, Fortune Asuquo Inuikim, have been conferred with the prestigious ‘Gold Merit Award’ for their outstanding leadership prowess.

The honour given to these personalities was indeed unique and most befitting, as the Award was presented to them at the 15th Fortune Day/induction ceremony, organised by the Club, at Spring event center, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

Premium Pension AUM hits N600bn – MD

The programme was the best of its kind, as members of the Club, associate members and invited guests from all walks of life commended the awardees, describing the ‘Gold Merit Award’ as an honour well deserved.

Top members of Fortune Club in a chat with our correspondent at the programme commended the awardees for their exceptional leadership quality, which they said brought the Club to greater height of recognition.

In his remarks, the Co-ordinator, Impact Mission Initiative, IMI, Mr. Cletus Victor Mfon, said, “The Award was given in recognition of their immense contributions to human capacity building and development of Nigerian society at large.”

2019: Utomi canvasses freedom of expression, citizen engagements

He added, “It is on record that Fortune Club is supporting the education sector in Nigeria through scholarship project for indigent students to get University education. As such, they should be commended”.