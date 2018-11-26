Fortune Club International inducts 3 new members

Fortune Club International has inducted three new members into their group, even as the Club marked its 15th Fortune Day celebration in Lagos.

The programme, which commenced with a dedication service at the Methodist Church, Onikoyi, Aguda, Surulere, moved to Spring event center for the reception and other activities.

In his opening remarks, the President of the Club, Fortune Eyo Inuekin, explained that the 15th Fortune Day celebration was unique, following induction of three new members willing to join the Club in helping the less privileged in Nigeria.

Imam Abubakar, Okowa, Danjuma, Ikpeazu, others for NYPF Award

He said, “Today’s programme is unique because it marks the 15th Fortune Day. We celebrate ‘Fortune Day’ every November of the year but this particular occasion is historic, as three new members are joining our Club”.

Speaking, the Chairman, Scholarship Committee of the Club, also the Secretary, Fortune Godwin Akadu, gave specific details on what makes Fortune Club different from other groups.

He continued, “What stands Fortune Club out is the fact that as members, we are concerned about helping the less privileged in the society. We would not relent in doing our best on the aspect of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Enugu govt commends NBC youth empowerment programme

The three new members inducted into the Club were, Mr. Ita Umiom, Mr. Ojimmy Iyakakwa, a Chartered Accountant and Mr. Collins Etifit, a professional banker with years of experience.

The programme had a special award segment where the President, Fortune Eyo and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Fortune Asuquo Inuikim, were honoured with ‘Gold Merit Award’ by the Co-ordinator of Impact Mission Initiative, IMI, Mr. Cletus Victor Mfon, a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO. Fortune Akadu and Associate Kokomma Akadu were honoured with Fortune family award, while Associate Glory Osudueh also received family award.