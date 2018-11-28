Forteta carpets Uduaghan over comments on Delta South voting for APC

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – A prominent youth activist from Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Tamarakuro Forteta has described comments by immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan that votes from Delta South are for the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a wishful thinking.

Forteta also advised the APC in the state to stop anchoring their hopes of winning the 2019 general elections on the purported “cult -like followers” of President Muhammad Buhari noting that Deltans are more enlightened not to vote blindly but would vote for candidates based on track records.

He said: “It has become imperative that we speak on the so called cult-followers of Buhari that Uduaghan and the APC is anchoring their hopes on in winning the 2019 elections.

“Dr. Uduaghan is free to embark on his wishful thinking because it is obvious that he has lost touch with the realities of things on ground particularly in his own Delta South senatorial district.

“Our people cannot afford to play a second fiddle in the 9th Senate by loosing a ranking senator in the person of Chief James Manager who has been a good negotiator and powerful lobbyist for the district for a green horn.

“On behalf of the Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko and Urhobo people of Delta South, we would like to state categorically that there is no vacancy in Delta South senatorial district as the people would come out in their numbers to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party.”