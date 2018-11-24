Breaking News
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid

On 7:31 pm
Starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after qualifying on Saturday:

Front row:

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)

Second row:

Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari), Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari)

Third row:

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull), Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

Fourth row:

Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas), Charles Leclerc (MON/Sauber)

Fifth row:

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Racing Point Force India), Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Renault)

Sixth row:

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Renault), Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber)

Seventh row:

Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas), Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point Force India)

Eighth row:

Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren), Brendon Hartley (NZL/Toro Rosso)

Ninth row:

Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso), Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren)

Tenth row:

Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/Williams-Mercedes)


