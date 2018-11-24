Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid

Starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after qualifying on Saturday:
Front row:
Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)
Second row:
Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari), Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Ferrari)
Third row:
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull), Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)
Fourth row:
Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas), Charles Leclerc (MON/Sauber)
Fifth row:
Esteban Ocon (FRA/Racing Point Force India), Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Renault)
Sixth row:
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Renault), Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber)
Seventh row:
Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas), Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point Force India)
Eighth row:
Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren), Brendon Hartley (NZL/Toro Rosso)
Ninth row:
Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso), Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren)
Tenth row:
Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/Williams-Mercedes)