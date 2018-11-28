FoodCo empowers Staff with Scholarship Scheme

… Sets Up Scholarship For Secondary School Students

FoodCo Nigeria Limited has launched a scholarship scheme for its less priviledge staff to further their education. This is just as the company also plans to launch an additional scholarship programme for secondary schools in Oyo State before the year ends. FoodCo Nigeria Limited is a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, fast food and manufacturing.

Making the announcement, Ade Sun-Basorun, Executive Director of the company, stated that the scholarship scheme is a personnel development initiative aimed at empowering FoodCo employees to actualize their personal and professional aspirations even as they add value to the organisation.

He said: “We initiated the FoodCo Staff Scholarship Scheme in response to some of the challenges that staff go through in attaining their quest for higher education. We have noticed that over time, many of our staff desire to further their education but are confronted by financial constraints that either limit their dreams or make the journey unduly challenging.

“Recognizing the value they bring as internal stakeholders of the company, we decided to provide the financial intervention as a way to encourage them in their aspirations and also to show appreciation for the excellent work they do for the business.”

“Presently, the scholarship is open to staff with Ordinary National Diploma who wish to further their education and have spent at least two years in the company. We are excited to do this because we are a company that places premium on staff welfare as well as human capital development in Oyo State,” he added.

Founded in 1982 as a fresh food stall in the Bodija area of Ibadan, FoodCo has since grown its operations to become the largest supermarket chain in Oyo State and second in south-west Nigeria, outside Lagos. It also boasts the biggest and longest running restaurant chain in the city, a feat management attributes to the hard work and dedication of the company’s over 400 employees.

Twenty well performing associates, who qualified were awarded the scholarships. And it is expected that more staff will become eligible in subsequent editions.

Similarly, Sun-Basorun also announced that the company has concluded plans to offer scholarships to secondary school students in the community.

According to him, “Beyond awarding scholarships to members of our staff, we will also kick-start a scholarship program for secondary school students in Ibadan. We are also excited about this because the good people of Ibadan have supported the FoodCo brand all through our 36 years of operations and this is the very least we can do in appreciation.”