Flavour, Yemi Alade’s ‘Crazy Love’ versus Wizkid, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Fever’

By Ayo Onikoyi

The landscape of the Nigerian music space is fast changing as musicians are desperately looking for that special recipe to cook that ‘stew’ that would appeal to a larger audience, a kind of stew Wizkid and Tiwa Savage cooked that got the ‘Fever’ video having over one million views in 24 hours of its release.

It was indeed a fever that got music lovers shivering. But the success of that video wasn’t about any stew, it was about ‘chemistry’, which Tiwa Savage and Wizkid had carefully laid the foundation before the big bang. Can highlife star, Flavour Nabania and Mama Africa, Yemi Alade build up something as special as that?

WIZKID: The new bride of African music

Long before the ‘Fever’ video dropped on October 23, 2018, which has since garnered over 6 million views on YouTube, Tiwa and Wizzy, were already an item. They were trouble just waiting to happen as they have flirted with our minds both on stage and on social media.

Not minding what Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tillbillz, said about Wizkid being his brother and all, their fans were just rooting to see something romantically untoward happened between the duo. And when the ‘romance’ blew on the ‘Fever’ video, everyone wanted to see it as soon as possible, hence one million views in one day.

Flavour and Yemi Alade may look so good in the visual released for ‘Crazy Love’, but they have absolutely no history to match that of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. No doubts the visual has sparked some dating rumours between the two singers, there isn’t enough fire in it to spark any form of spontaneous reaction in music lovers to want to see the video as soon as it drops.

Wizkid and Tiwa broke a Nigerian record of 1 million views in 24 hours and has since gone to have over 6 million, but everyone in the know knew they played up their perceived romance to catch up with Davido, who was having a field day with his fiancee, Chioma Rowland. Their ‘Assurance’ video is still the best of the lot, having raked up 27 million since it was released in May of this year. ‘Fever’ is still a long way off ‘Assurance’ but there are indications that the race may be close in the long run.

Flavour is an accomplished singer, whose fame cannot be questioned. But since the duopoly of Wizkid and Davido took hold of the music scene, the ‘Ada Ada’ crooner has become something of a fringe player.

He needed a hype or recipe of his own to cook up something special and Yemi Alade is just the obvious choice. When he teamed up with Chidinma Ekile in ‘Ololufe’ he scored big. His video with the ‘Kedike’ crooner has mopped up over 30 million views on YouTube since its release in 2015.

Unquestionably, Yemi Alade is a shoulder above Chidinma as her ‘Johnny’ video is still the most viewed Nigerian video on YouTube, standing at over 96 million views since its release in 2014. When one realises the import of Yemi Alade’s popularity, as the best challenger to Tiwa Savage, Flavour may just be going for the kill – just.