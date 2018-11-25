FirstBank’s FirstGem clocks 2, promotes female independence

FIRST BANK has marked the second anniversary of its FirstGem, a lifestyle product designed specifically for women to promote female independence and entrepreneurship.

The anniversary celebration, which was themed “Building Sustainable Wealth”, was held in Lagos last week.

Since the launch of FirstGem in October 2016, a series of female empowerment initiatives, trainings and seminars have been organized across the country and in the UK to harness and financially mobilize the growing percentage of women in the country whilst empowering them through the nuggets of financial independence.

These empowerment sessions include; Oyo State Women Empowerment Programme; Southern States Governors Wives’ Forum; Benue State Women Empowerment Program; Mentoring Women to Posterity held at Enugu, Enugu State; OAU International Law Students Women Conference and the FirstGem in the UK. The bank has also supported over 8,000 women with finance to grow their businesses.

The speakers and plenary session discussants at the second anniversary event will include; Dr. Doyin Salami, Chief Executive Officer, Kainos Edge Consulting Limited; Aruma Oteh, Treasurer and Vice President of World Bank; Nimi Akinkugbe, Chief Executive Officer, Bestman Games and author of A – Z of Personal Finance and Arese Ugwu, author of The Smart Money Woman, amongst other discussants.

According to the bank’s Group Head, Products & Marketing Support, Mr. Abiodun Famuyiwa, “at FirstBank, we recognise that promoting female entrepreneurship and independence is key to economic development and building the economic viability of every home in the country”.