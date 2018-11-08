Firm targets adults with resized milk-malt

Chi Limited, manufacturers of the Hollandia milk brand, has launched a 180ml-pack Hollandia ChocoMalt Drink, Nigeria’s first ready-to-drink chocolate, malt and milk drink, to provide an entry point for adults and upsize for kids, while building on the commercial success the brand is enjoying following its launch in 2017.

Retailing at N100, the new 180ml pack, according to the Managing Director, Chi Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, will take away the hassles and inconvenience involved in preparing Choco-based beverage drink the traditional way, because it can be consumed immediately after opening.

Mr. Roy added that the growing popularity of Hollandia ChocoMalt drink reflects how its ready-to-drink convenience and quality instant nutrition is driving consumer demand for packaging sizes tailored ever more precisely to their specific lifestyle needs in an increasingly dynamic market.

“We are aware of consumer expectations from us and the new Hollandia Choco Malt Drink 180ml pack is a great example of how we are innovating to satisfy them,” he added.