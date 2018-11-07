Financial inclusion: Terragon takes NIBSS MD to the fireside

By Prince Osuagwu

Leading data & marketing technology company, Terragon Group, has created a Fireside where it hosts relevant stakeholders in the nation’s financial sector and other top Information and Communications Technology practitioners.

The latest fireside chat which happened last week in Lagos, was with the Managing Director, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Mr Adebisi Shonubi, and top executives of financial institutions in Nigeria.

Theme of the chat was “Transforming customer experience on digital channels through data science and artificial intelligence”.

The discussions centred on how banks and other financial institutions can use Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to close the Financial Inclusion gap.

Before the chat, Terragon CEO, Mr. Elo Umeh, had hosted the media, highlighting visions of the company and some of the intricate problems plaguing the Nigerian tech ecosystem which he hoped would burn out at the Fireside.

He unveiled an Artificial Intelligence enabled product cum solution tagged Adrenaline, which rides on the algorithms and behavioural patterns of mobile phone users to decipher the services they may likely wish to be rendered.

Umeh said that Terragon’s Adrenaline solution is right at the heart of banks digital transformation required to meet Nigeria’s financial inclusion target.

He added that drawing on the advantages of mobile technology, messages can reach the last mile, as long as they have a mobile phone.