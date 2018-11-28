Finance expert, Dare Dada tipped to become next EKSU Alumni Lagos chapter Chair

The election of who becomes the next Chairman of the Ekiti State University Alumni Association, Lagos State Chapter slated for this Saturday is increasingly become hotter as many aspirants have continued to up their campaign.

Mr Dare Emmanuel Dada, an Economics graduate, 2002 set has been tipped as most likely to become the next Chairman. According to our independent investigations, he was the Director of Finance of the Student Union Government in year 1999/2000.

He holds an Executive MBA from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. His working career in the finance and Banking Industry has spaned for over 13 years at business managerial level.

The son of the present Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Tolu Egbeyemi will participate in the election to test his popularity but Dada is preferred based on his activism instinct, his contribution to students movement in the past and his exposure as a professional whose opinion is well respected amongst his peers.

Dare Dada has attended various courses that has exposed him to the rudiments of leadership including, understanding Business and its environment, Who is an effective leader, Workshop on Effective Communication, Fundamentals of Retail and Consumer Credit, Sales and Relationship Management and Banker as a Consultant, Human Capital Partner (HCP) in 2013.

It was gathered that EKSU Alumni election, Lagos Chapter is a keenly contested election because its a body that represents growth, development and give back mechanism to their citadel of learning.

The election will host captain of industries, celebrities, top bankers amongst others who are products of the University. Those named to be in attendance includes Dr Ayo Abina, Executive Director, Polaris Bank, Dr Ovirih Isreal, Chairman Banklink Africa, Mr Funso Adeolu, Nollywood Actor, world famous, Jesse King Buga, Nigeria’s actress Toyin Adewale.

The election will take place at NERDC Guest House adjacent to Africa Shrine Agidingbi Lagos by 10am on Saturday, it was also reported that their National President, Asiwaju Oludotun Adetunberu will be physically present to supervise the smooth conduct of the election.

In a telephone chat with Mr Dare Dada, he said he is confident that he will emerge as the next EKSU Alumni Chairman in Lagos because he has consulted far and wide on his ambition to lead the group, stressing further that his mission is to ensure that the best EKSU students are motivated with scholarships annually, also that the Lagos Annual Merit Award where every Alumnus who has done well in his/her chosen endeavor will be recognised and that will be a recurrent decimal in the scheme of things, his campaign slogan is “Let’s Walk The Talk Together”