FG, UNITAR, Guinness renew 3 year deal to curb accidents, deaths

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government, yesterday, renewed the three-year partnership agreement with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, UNITAR and Diageo, parent company of Guinness Nigeria, aimed at reducing deaths and injuries through accidents in Nigeria.



The agreement was signed on behalf of Nigeria by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, while Mr. Baker Magunda, Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria and Mr. Nikil Seth, Executive Director, UNITAR, signed for the various organizations.

In a joint statement in Abuja, UNITAR and Diageo, said the collaboration would see a series of major road safety events to reduce traffic deaths and injuries, and also improve road safety.

Commenting on the development, Division Director at UNITAR, Mr. Alex Mejia said, “With the support of Diageo, we have organized four global events and five country events in Africa, Latin America and Asia. We are very proud of this partnership, which aims to improve the capacity of public and civil entities involved in road safety across the world, especially in countries with a high incidence of road accidents and injuries.”

Also speaking, Mr. Baker Magunda said, “Diageo is proud of its partnership with UNITAR and the progress we have made and are continuing to make to effectively address the issues of road safety, particularly drinking and driving, in Nigeria and across the globe.”

He noted that all road crashes attributable to alcohol are preventable, adding that Diageo was committed to tackling alcohol misuse through a mixture of policies, programmes and partnerships.

“We will continue to support and work with experts to create a positive change by promoting road safety and responsible consumption in Nigeria and all other countries that we do business in,” he noted.