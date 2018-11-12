FG still enforcing ban on imported goods — Ngige

By Henry Ojelu

lagos—Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has said the Federal Government will not compromise its resolve to enforce existing law banning of importation of certain goods that Nigeria has a comparative advantage to produce.

Senator Ngige said this weekend during the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Special Day, at the just concluded Lagos International Trade Fair, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI.

FG committed to ILO standards, says minister

Speaking at the event, Ngige, who was represented by the Lagos State representative on the board of NDE, Bashorun Olorunfumi noted that government would continue to check the tide of unnecessary importation of goods and services which could be sourced locally.

Besides enforcing the ban, Ngige said the Federal Government had also initiated several policies aimed at stimulating growth and prosperity of the local industry in the country.

He said: “Let me assure you that this present government will not compromise its resolve to enforce existing laws as regards the banning of importation of certain goods that the country has a comparative advantage to produce. The Federal Government has initiated a number of policies aimed at stimulating growth and prosperity of the local industry.

“The APC-led government through the Social Investment Programme, SIP, has successfully engaged about 500,000 unemployed graduates through the N-Power Programme. Micro enterprise has been greatly impacted with the introduction of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP, where N15,183 billion interest free loans ranging from N50,000 to N350,000 have been disbursed to more than 300,000 market women, traders and farmers.”

Onyema: Unsung hero of peace

Also speaking, Director General of NDE, Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan said NDE had trained over 96,000 unemployed youths and women in cosmetology and other vocational skills.

Commending LCCI for providing a platform for some of the trainees to exhibit their produces, Ladan also said arrangement had been put in place for 5,000 NDE trained beneficiaries to access a loan package amounting up to N10 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria.