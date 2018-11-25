FG spends N7billion for unity schools’ security in 2 years, says Adamu

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said over N7billion was spent by the federal government on provision of security for unity schools between 2017 and 2018.

The minister explained that the amount was for the beefing up of security through provision of security infrastructure for the 108 unity schools in the country.

Adamu,who spoke, Sunday evening in Abuja, while addressing the media on the policies, programmes and activities of the government in the education sector, said government decided to provide basic security infrastructure in the schools because of insecurity in the north east, caused by Boko Haram as well as incidents of kidnapping in parts of the country.

The minister explained that the period government provided perimeter fencing in the schools that were yet to have one, CCTV cameras within the school premises, as well as street lights powered by solar systems and modern security gates, among others.

He noted that the security infrastructural project in unity schools began last year, adding that in the 2017 budget, the federal government made a provision of N5 billion for those facilities to be provided for in 65 unity schools.

Adamu said, in the 2018 budget, the federal government provided a total of N2,025,811,972.99, for the provision of these facilities, with a total of 39 schools benefiting.

He said the Ministerial Tenders Board, MTB, has already approved the award of contracts for the provision of the security facilities, adding that in the coming weeks, contractors would begin to mobilize to their various sites.

Adamu, who gave a breakdown of schools to benefit from the intervention, explained that the briefing was part of efforts by the government to be accountable to Nigerians, adding that it will keep the people abreast of what the current administration is doing to improve infrastructure in unity schools.

He said:“The reason for briefing you and by extension, Nigerians, is that, as far as I am concerned, the best and only way to be accountable to the Nigerian people is through the media.

“Now that we have put these efforts of government in public glare, it will keep Nigerians abreast of what the Buhari administration is doing to improve infrastructure in our Unity Schools, as well as provide a secure environment for our children in these schools.

“Secondly, it will also enable civil society groups and communities where these schools are located to monitor the implementation of the projects. Thirdly, it will enable you the media to give the Nigerian public the progress report on the implementation of these projects from time to time.”