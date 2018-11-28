FG mulls fingerprint technology to tackle oil theft

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Federal Government says it is working on technology that will enable the government ascertain quantity of oil produced daily and prevent the theft of the product.

The minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this in Abuja while speaking on his achievements in the last three years and three months.

He reiterated the determination of his ministry to part with the Ministry of Petroleum to to ensure accountability and prevent theft in the sector.

He said the nation can be rich but certainly not achieve her goal without effective deployment of science and technology in the exploration of crude oil resources, which serves as the main stay of the economy.

With the deployment of the technology, Onu said Nigerians will know the exact quantity produced daily and be able to trace stolen crude oil.

He explained that the ministry is also working with NNPC to introduce methanol into our fuel for use in both transportation and power generation. This according to him, will lead to reduction in the cost of fuel among other advantages.

