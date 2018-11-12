FG lauds Obaseki’s education reform, Edo’s high school attendance rate

The federal government has commended the giant strides of the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in the education sector, specifically the policy options that have created over 7,000 digital teachers across the state and the high school attendance rate in the state.

Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, gave the commendation on Monday at the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit in Benin City, the Edo State, capital, an event organised to mark the second-year anniversary of the Obaseki-led administration.

Adamu who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, restated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s commitment to sustaining the funding of the basic education sub-sector through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

He commended the giant strides of the Edo State Government and the appreciable impact made in the basic education sector in the last two years.

Adamu said that of the about 10 million out-of-school children in the country, Edo State has one of the lowest of that number.

“We should not forget the challenges facing the basic education sub-sector in Nigeria with over 10 million out-of-school children. Edo State has one of the lowest numbers of out-of-school children in Nigeria,” he said.

The minister said the success made so far by the Obaseki-led administration is commendable and holds a great promise of moving the education sector to a greater height.

He assured that the federal government would continue to support Edo and other state governments in meeting their basic education obligations.

Adamu called on state governments to access their counterpart funds through UBEC as the federal government has made huge amount of money available to develop the basic education sub-sector in all the states.

The minister urged state governments to access and utilise the funds to transform the nation’s basic education sector.