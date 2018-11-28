FG earmarked N500bn for Social Investment Programme—Osinbajo

By Aliyu Dangida & Tina Akannam

Dutse—Federal Government has earmarked N500 billion for poverty alleviation through Social Investment Programme across the 36 states of the federation.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dropped the hint at the Emir of Dutse’s palace, adding that the programme include the N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, Home Grown School Feeding among others, meant to assist petty traders, university graduates, NCE holders and other less-privileged Nigerians.

He explained that in Jigawa State about 30,000 petty traders had so far benefited from the trader money and mega empowerment under the social investment programme.

He stated further that about 11,000 people benefitted from the N-Power programme in Jigawa State in addition with electronic tablets to develop themselves, and that N30,000 was given to the beneficiaries monthly to cater for their needs.

Osinbajo noted that the Federal Government was committed towards improving the lives of the citizens, noting “the social investment programme was initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to alleviate the suffering of petty traders and other less-privileged people in the society.”

Earlier, the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi said government had done a lot in uplifting Nigerians’ standard of living and urged them to sustain the tempo.