FG donates 4,200 farm inputs, relief materials to empower Borno IDPs

The Federal Government on Thursday donated 4,200 agricultural items and relief materials to Borno’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as part of efforts to improve their standard of living.

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), disclosed this during the donation of the items in Maiduguri.

Farouq said that the gesture was designed to ensure an improvement in the living conditions of the IDPs in camps and host communities in Borno.

She listed the items to include agricultural tools such as irrigation pumps, rake pesticide, herbicide, sprayer kits and rice, soya beans, wheat, sorghum and millet seedlings.

Others included skill acquisition packs such as sewing machines, grinding machines, wheel barrow among others.

‘‘Our coming here with these items today is to continue to identify and empathise with our brothers and sisters who were displaced in Maiduguri.

‘‘The NCFRMI recognises and applauds the consistent efforts of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to bring an end to insurgency in the Northeast,’’ she said.

Farouq added that, ‘‘the provision of these materials today signifies our continued interest in the wellbeing of the affected persons.

‘‘We will continue to identify with every opportunity that will preserve their dignity and encourage them to become self-reliant.’’

The commissioner said that the present administration was working toward ensuring that all communities were liberated to assure the safe return of all IDPs.