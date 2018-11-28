FG determined to rehabilitate bad roads before next rainy season, FRSC Corps Marshal says

The Federal Government is determined to rehabilitate bad roads across the country before the next rainy season, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, said on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi who said this when Mrs Helen Da-Souza, the Managing Director of Trust Fund Pensions Limited, visited him said motorists would in view of this witness more gridlocks.

“Government’s determination is to ensure the roads are in good condition before the rain sets in within the next five months.

“That is why the roads across the country are undergoing construction. We are in the dry season now. So, the contractors are back to site, and work is going on,” he said.

“The dry season is the period when good work can be done, especially on the bridges like those ones at the Okene axis.

“Now, Lagos-Ibadan is already witnessing a major gridlock. This is because of the construction where three lanes have been collapsed into single lane.’’

The Corps Marshal however assured that the FRSC would ensure safer roads.

He urged vehicle owners to ensure they got their vehicles fixed from standard workshops because there were no standard workshops on the highways.

“As we are moving into the festive period, people must ensure that vehicles are in good condition so that they don’t get stranded on the highways.

“People should plan their journeys well so that we all can get to our destinations safely.”

Earlier, Da-Souza had said the agency would continue to support FRSC to move the country forward in every little way it could.

“We have reflective jackets being made available to the Corps, and this is because we are pleased with all you have been doing for us,” she said.

News men report that the visit witnessed the presentation of 5,000 reflective jackets to the FRSC.(NAN)