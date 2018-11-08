FES, NECA, others want clear industrial policy, ideology for Nigeria

By Victor Ahiumayoung

abuja—STAKEHOL-DERS, including Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, FES; Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA; IndustriALL Global Union, among others, have faulted the absence of a clear industrial policy and ideology for the country, saying it is the greatest impediment to industrialisation.

Alaghodaro Summit : Obaseki to showcase social inclusion drive

They spoke in Abuja at the launch of a policy book entitled “Study Report on Industrial Policy and State of Industrialisation in Nigeria.”

According to NECA Director-General, Mr. Segun Oshinowo, represented by Adenike Adebayo-Ajala, “Having a robust industrial policy is very important to us. No policy is set in stone and has to be constantly reviewed in line with emerging trends.

“No economy can develop when policies are not known, implemented or are not stable. It creates fear and lack of interest in investment. This affects income generation and employment creation.

“Furthermore, it is one thing to have a policy in place and another for it to be circulated to stakeholders for their knowledge and implementation.”

Factories turning worship centres

On his part, Chairman, Nigeria Council of IndustriALL Global Union, Babatunde Olatunji, commended FES for its roles since arriving Nigeria in 1976 and started influencing Nigerian workers by developing their capacities through training and education.

He said the book will further reinforce other progressive efforts towards re-industrialisation of the country, saying “it is an eyesore to see some of the former strong companies transforming into worship centres due largely to unfavorable economic policies of the successive governments in Nigeria.

“With this book therefore, we are hopeful that the concerned stakeholders shall appreciate the suggestions and strategies therein with a view to evolving sustainable policies on industrialisation in the country.”

The study

In his welcome address, FES Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Ulrich Thum, said: “Under the FES Africa Departments Working Line of Economics Transformation in Africa, six similar studies were conducted in six countries— Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, Ethiopia and Madagascar.

“The intention is to assess the progress of economic transformation in the respective countries so as to synthesise them into a report at a later stage.”