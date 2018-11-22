FEGCOOSA addresses suicide among youths

By Dayo Adesulu

Federal Government College Ogbomosho Old Students Association has lamented the rate of suicide among our youths, vowing to address the situation December 1, when it holds its end of year reunion.Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman, End of Year Committee, Mr. Anthony Akarah said “During FEGCOOSA end of year meeting slated for December 1, in Oregun, Ikeja, suicide among youth will be addressed.”According to him, a resource person would be employed to speak on suicide and depression among youths.

He explained that among FEGCOOSA’s objectives is to contribute its quota to national discourse, adding that the medium would be used to produce candidates for national development.”During our gathering, we seek to add value to ourselves by helping one another and in all its ramification. Just as our theme for this year is Fostering togetherness, every year, we identify topical issues of national interest and addressed them”, he said.On her part, Global President, Mrs Yetunde Jaiyesimi urged successful alumni to add value to their Alma Matar, adding that in Nigeria if we leave funding of schools to government, a lot of things would be left undone.

“Our Association will be inconsequential if our members do not take issues of welfare seriously”she said adding ”FEGCOOSA meets every December to network. It’s also a time when those who are doing well in our midst celebrate our achievements.Besides, last year, we agreed to refurbish our school. As I speak, this is in progress and would be completed before the end of the year.Our get together is a time we celebrate our best students and give teachers awards”, she said.