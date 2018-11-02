Fed Min of Science & Tech, Skool Media set to redefine learning in schools

By Naomi Uzor

The Federal Ministry of Science & Technology and an ICT solution organisation, Skool Media yesterday, collaborated to redefine learning in schools across the nation. The latest was the donation of 20 laptops, ICT gadgets and other competitive learning materials to Federal Science & Technical, College. Yaba (FSTC) for students, teachers and security personnel in the school.

US-backed Syria offensive kills 35 IS fighters

Project Director Skool Media, Mr. Moses Imayi in an address said the donation would be followed up with up-skill training and to equip them with impactful knowledge.

He said: “Today we are donating, laptops, 3 patrol bicycles, 10 walkie-talkies, 8 security searchlights, 10 raincoats, 10 security batons and 20 security whistles as part of the campaign drive as we believe a safe environment enables educational success for students and as a scheme to encourage our security officers on the need to put their best to work, he said.”