Fayose told us to support Fayemi — Ekiti PDP lawmakers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, yesterday, disclosed that the immediate past governor of the State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed them to support Governor Kayode Fayemi in the interest of Ekiti.

The lawmakers, who denied defecting to the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, said: “We remain committed members of the PDP as against insinuations in some quarters that we have decamped to APC.”

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on behalf of other PDP caucus in the House, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Adewumi Olusegun said: “We make bold to say that our support for the state governor Dr Kayode Fayemi was at the instance of the out gone Governor Ayodele Fayose who directed that we should co-operate with the governor elect then in the interest of Ekiti State.

“It was on this premise of the advice that we acted, because Ekiti agenda is bigger than any individual or political party.”