Fayose ruined Ekiti’s heritage by abandoning Ikogosi Resort – Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Monday decried state of disrepair and abandoment of Ikogosi Resort Center, by his predecessor, Mr Ayodele Fsyose.

Fayemi who was livid with anger at the level of decay at the center, described the abandonment of the tourist centre he branded as a major attraction in the country , as a flagrant and brazen ‘destruction of Ekiti’s heritage’.

Speaking in Ikogosi Ekiti in Ekiti West local government area during the inspection of the facilities at the Ikogosi Warm Spring, Fayemi

said it was wrong for the immediate past government to have abandoned the warm spring site and ran Gossy warm water being produced from the spring off the market under the guise that the project was midwife by the preceding government.

Fayemi also visited the Arinta Waterfall site in Ipole Iloro, with intention to build Ekiti’s tourism potential to boost Internally Generated Revenue of the State.

In his words, “I want to express my anger with what I have seen here today. I am really upset. You all witnessed the spate of development

here in 2014, you knew the patronage this facility was enjoying.

“What I met here today means to me a destruction of Ekiti’s heritage, destruction of our commonwealth . It was unfortunate that our government had become so careless to allow this major tourist attraction and revenue earners for Ekiti to destroy and decay.

“This could have been avoided if the last government had maintained the facilities therein, because it involved Ekiti’s money. It is not only the leadership that was culpable, the management of this place

too should be held accountable, though I agree that leadership defines everything. Now, everything is in shambles.

“But my believe has been that a major tourist attraction like this shouldn’t be left in the hands of government alone to manage”, he stated.

Fayemi assured that the Gossy water project , owned by the United Africa Company(UAC) that had left the market due to government’s

unfavourable disposition would be brought back.

“Gossy water is associated with Ekiti, is a brand that was known to belong and part of Ekiti. Wherever you see the water, you will think

of Ikogosi Warm Spring, so we are going to bring it back to live.

“Apart from the fact that the facilities in this resort had damaged, the roads to this place are impassable, particularly the Aramoko-

Erinjiyan-Ikogosi road . Half of the 110 rooms in this resort are not habitable , this is unacceptable to us.

“This is not what Ekiti was known for, this is not what we are, because we used to manage the little we have .

“That the immediate past government doesn’t responsible for the turnaround of this resort doesn’t mean it should be abandoned . I

believe the immediate past government ought to improve on the development we brought here before we left in 2014 and not to allow it

to damage.

“I can’t because of politics cancel the Gifted Academy in Afao Ekiti, I can’t demolish the flyover and the new governor’s office built by

the past administration, I can only improve on them and that is what governance is all about.

“The projects of this state belong to the generality of Ekiti people and not to the governors and every government must neither abandon them nor allow them to destroy just because they are not the initiators”.