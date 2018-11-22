Fayose accuses EFCC of sealing innocent people’s houses in Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has accused the EFCC of going about sealing houses belonging to innocent people in the State, under the guise that the houses were linked to him.

He said in a statement from the former governor, which was signed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, that he was informing the public ahead of the EFCC’s usual blackmail and media trial.

The statement read; “Just been informed that operatives of the EFCC in collaboration with the APC govt in Ekiti are going about sealing houses of innocent people in the state, under the guise that the houses are linked to me.

“This is another wild goose chase and the usual media campaign against my person.

“It is only in our country that an anti corruption agency will first go about sealing houses before determining the ownership, which can be done so easily by visiting relevant agencies.

“I am therefore informing the public ahead of their usual blackmail and media trial.

“None of the properties in question is owned by me and the records are there for anyone that is interested to see.

“The EFCC is advised to stop going about looking for ways to malign my person just because of their hatred as a result of my uncompromising stands on national issues.

“Even if the commission is being pressured from ‘above’ to persecute Fayose at all cost, it should at least, do its job diligently to save itself from persistent embarrassment.