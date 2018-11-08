Fayemi stops shop allocation at Oja Oba market

Orders refund to subscribers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, stopped the allocation of shops at the ultra modern Oja Oba market in Ado-Ekiti and ordered a refund to the subscribers

Recall at the twilight of Mr Ayodele Fayose’s government, the shops at the ongoing market were allocated after payment by interested Members of the public.

In a statement by his chief press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Fayemi said: “A structural evaluation of the complex shows that some considerable construction work would be required to fix the inherent structural defects which have made the building unsafe for use.

“As this process would take some time, the Governor has therefore directed that the process of allocation of shops be stopped immediately.

“The Governor also directed that all subscribers with proofs of payment for shops in the market should be refunded.

“The Ministries of Works and Commerce are to work out a seamless process for the refund.”