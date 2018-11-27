Fatal accidents dropped by 54% in Zamfara – Sector commander

The Zamfara State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says fatal road accidents have reduced by 54 per cent in the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr James Malomo, said this in an interview with newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

Malomo said that the state had recorded 58 deaths from the road accidents in 2018, compared with 126 deaths in 2017.

He said that the percentage drop was 54% in the death rate and described the reduction as a “remarkable achievement.”

He attributed the development to the command’s advocacy and campaigns aimed at sensitising motorists and other road users to the dangers inherent in failure to adhere to road safety culture.

According to him, the command collaborates with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) in the exercise.

He said the command was also soliciting the cooperation and support of traditional and religious leaders owing to their influence in their respective communities.

He promised that the command would not relent in its efforts at sustaining the feat or surpassing it in the years ahead. (NAN)